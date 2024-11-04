Aaron Baddeley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2022 at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Baddeley has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Baddeley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|12/3/2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
|11/14/2019
|26
|70-67-72-67
|-8
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Baddeley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -5.022 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.009, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.8 yards) ranks 171st, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.375 average that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 62.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.00. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|284.8
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|62.17%
|65.66%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.16%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.79%
|14.14%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has played 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Baddeley has 175 points, placing him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721. He missed the cut in that event.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-1.009
|-3.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.375
|-1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.402
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.470
|-1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.511
|-5.022
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.