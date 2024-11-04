Aaron Baddeley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.721. He missed the cut in that event.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).