Zach Johnson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 25th-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Johnson has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -7.
- Johnson last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -19 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 164th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.310, while he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.77%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 75th on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 118th. He broke par 17.73% of the time (192nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|12.96%
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson played 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
- Last season Johnson put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished 12th with a score of -7 (five shots back of the winner).
- Johnson collected 196 points last season, placing 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 24th in the field at 1.647. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.937 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.983, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 70th in that event.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|-0.702
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-71-71-69
|-4
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|63
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|68
|73-73-72-78
|+8
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.