Zach Johnson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Zach Johnson enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 25th-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Johnson has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -7.
    • Johnson last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -4.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -19 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Johnson is averaging -0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson ranked 164th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.310, while he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.77%.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 75th on TOUR last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 118th. He broke par 17.73% of the time (192nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171290.1286.7
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%48.15%
    Putts Per Round11829.1330.6
    Par Breakers19217.73%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.73%12.96%

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson played 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
    • Last season Johnson put up his best performance at The Honda Classic, where he finished 12th with a score of -7 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Johnson collected 196 points last season, placing 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 24th in the field at 1.647. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.937 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.983, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 70th in that event.
    • Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.199-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.3100.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0290.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.109-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.429-0.702

    Johnson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3269-71-71-69-421
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1268-67-71-67-763
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6873-73-72-78+84
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3475-70-74-73+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

