Zach Johnson Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Johnson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage, ranking 24th in the field at 1.647. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 3.937 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.680.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.983, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 70th in that event.