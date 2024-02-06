PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Scottie Scheffler, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting -19 on the par-71 course at TPC Scottsdale in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Scheffler has played the WM Phoenix Open four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of third, and an average score of -18.
    • Scheffler is the previous champion at the WM Phoenix Open, winning with a score of -19 in 2023.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scheffler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scheffler has an average of -2.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 2.314 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 (first) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with a mark of 1.194.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked first by breaking par 28.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31310.3303.6
    Greens in Regulation %174.43%48.83%
    Putts Per Round10929.0930.2
    Par Breakers128.28%30.99%
    Bogey Avoidance211.11%7.02%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times (100%).
    • Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -19.
    • Scheffler placed second in the FedExCup standings with 3146 points last season.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 7.588 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 11.119. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.459 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.0211.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1942.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.3990.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.301-2.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3142.314

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open168-64-68-65-19500
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1270-68-70-68-867
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-72-68-73-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship168-69-65-69-17600
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.