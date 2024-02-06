Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting -19 on the par-71 course at TPC Scottsdale in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona February 8-11.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Scheffler has played the WM Phoenix Open four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of third, and an average score of -18.
- Scheffler is the previous champion at the WM Phoenix Open, winning with a score of -19 in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
- In terms of driving distance, Scheffler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Scheffler has an average of -2.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 2.314 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 (first) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with a mark of 1.194.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked first by breaking par 28.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|48.83%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|30.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|7.02%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times (100%).
- Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -19.
- Scheffler placed second in the FedExCup standings with 3146 points last season.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 7.588 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 11.119. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.459 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-2.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|2.314
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|67
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
