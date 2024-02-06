Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he put up a 7.588 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 11.119. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.459 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157). That ranked 13th in the field.