Vince Whaley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360. He finished 40th in that event.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.