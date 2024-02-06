Vince Whaley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona seeking better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Whaley has played the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Whaley has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whaley is averaging 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.49%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|7.64%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley last season took part in 14 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times (71.4%).
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Whaley placed 228th in the FedExCup standings with 22 points last season.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360. He finished 40th in that event.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.494 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.905.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.284
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.