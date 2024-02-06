Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268.

Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641 (he finished 64th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734). That ranked 21st in the field.