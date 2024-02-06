Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 56th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Alexander's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 0.692 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -1.245 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander sported a -0.291 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 159th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|13.19%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- With 425 points last season, Alexander finished 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268.
- Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641 (he finished 64th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734). That ranked 21st in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-1.245
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|78
|70-70-75-71
|+6
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.