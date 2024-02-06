PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 56th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Alexander's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 0.692 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -1.245 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 last season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Alexander sported a -0.291 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Alexander's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 159th on TOUR last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 97th. He broke par 20.23% of the time (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5291.3
    Greens in Regulation %17663.86%54.17%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.2
    Par Breakers16020.23%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance16515.61%13.19%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Alexander's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
    • With 425 points last season, Alexander finished 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.268.
    • Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.318.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.641 (he finished 64th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.734). That ranked 21st in the field.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.426-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-0.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.057-0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.2930.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-0.952-1.245

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7870-70-75-71+62
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-80+11--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-70-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

