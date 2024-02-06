Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.

Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.936.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.