Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona trying for better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Duncan has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Duncan's Recent Performances
- Duncan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of 1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 last season, which ranked 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.125, while he ranked ninth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.80%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranked 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|9.03%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Duncan had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -22 and finished third (seven shots back of the winner).
- Duncan collected 403 points last season, placing 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 4.485 mark ranked second in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.936.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.813. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|2.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|-2.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|1.426
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-71-69-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|3
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|190
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.