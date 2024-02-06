Billy Horschel Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Billy Horschel shot -4 and took 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Horschel's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -9, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of -4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 2.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 4.896 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranked 117th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.122.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.5
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|64.06%
|62.59%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|190
|17.19%
|8.89%
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Horschel last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -16 and finished fourth in that event.
- Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points last season.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 2.048.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.621.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.771). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.224
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.122
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.048
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.326
|2.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.028
|4.896
Horschel's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-69-69-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|65-73-68-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.