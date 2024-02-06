PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Billy Horschel Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel shot -4 and took 32nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Scottsdale February 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Horschel's average finish has been 25th, and his average score -9, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of -4.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's Recent Performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five appearances.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 2.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 4.896 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Horschel put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranked 117th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel ranked 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.122.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117298.5295.6
    Greens in Regulation %17364.06%62.59%
    Putts Per Round10329.0330.4
    Par Breakers11321.53%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance19017.19%8.89%

    Horschel's Best Finishes

    • Horschel last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times (58.3%).
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -16 and finished fourth in that event.
    • Horschel ranked 90th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points last season.

    Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 17th in the field at 2.048.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.621.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.771). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.2240.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1220.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0480.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3262.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0284.896

    Horschel's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3272-69-69-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4265-73-68-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-75+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5273-74-74-79+129
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-74-70-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC84-72+12--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.