Harry Hall Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Hall has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hall has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished -8 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hall has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.