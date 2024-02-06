Harry Hall Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona looking for better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Hall's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hall has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished -8 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -0.144 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 last season, which ranked 173rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.304.
- On the greens, Hall registered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him fourth on TOUR, while he ranked 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 23.15% of the time (49th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.39%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.15%
|25.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|13.25%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall played 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times (59.4%).
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot -7 and finished third in that event.
- Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings with 499 points last season.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.897.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.087.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 5.491. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.887, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.450) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.404
|-1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.304
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.158
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.149
|-0.144
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|72-64-68-71
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.