Troy Merritt Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Troy Merritt of the United States hits his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt takes to the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Merritt's average finish has been 31st, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Merritt is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 last season ranked 107th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt had a -0.075 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt registered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|52.96%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|13.70%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Merritt's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished seventh at the Fortinet Championship.
- Merritt ranked 137th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points last season.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.814 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 6.729 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt posted his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.026. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|1.254
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.