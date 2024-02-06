Troy Merritt Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.814 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 6.729 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt posted his best performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.026. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553). That ranked sixth in the field.