5H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Tom Hoge carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hoge's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Hoge last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 287.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.151 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge sported a 0.706 mark (ninth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137295.9287.8
    Greens in Regulation %9267.36%57.84%
    Putts Per Round5228.6329.7
    Par Breakers3923.50%29.08%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%10.46%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge played 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Hoge collected 897 points last season, placing 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.253-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7062.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-1.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1620.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4821.151

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

