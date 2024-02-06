Tom Hoge Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

Tom Hoge has averaged 287.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting.