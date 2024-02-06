Tom Hoge Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Tom Hoge carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hoge's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Hoge last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 287.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.151 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season, which ranked 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge sported a 0.706 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranked 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|287.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|10.46%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge played 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -10 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hoge collected 897 points last season, placing 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.002.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge posted his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|2.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|1.151
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.