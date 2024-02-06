Thomas Detry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a fourth-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Detry's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 1.797 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 (93rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.056.
- On the greens, Detry registered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He broke par 22.73% of the time (66th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|29.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.46%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Detry's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
- With 851 points last season, Detry ranked 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 3.358 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880. He finished 24th in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|1.797
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
