5H AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

    Thomas Detry enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a fourth-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Detry at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Detry's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 1.797 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 (93rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.056.
    • On the greens, Detry registered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He broke par 22.73% of the time (66th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance43307.7299.5
    Greens in Regulation %15065.21%61.46%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.9
    Par Breakers6622.73%29.51%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%11.46%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • Last season Detry's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -14 and finished fourth.
    • With 851 points last season, Detry ranked 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 3.358 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0290.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0560.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.095-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2591.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3281.797

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-67-73-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-72-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
