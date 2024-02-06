Thomas Detry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 3.358 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance last season was in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880. He finished 24th in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).