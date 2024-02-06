Taylor Moore Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.791.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.