5H AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore placed 14th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Moore at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Moore has entered the WM Phoenix Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Moore has an average finish of 38th.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 0.341 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -3.423 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranked 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.039.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance46307.1309.3
    Greens in Regulation %16964.14%69.30%
    Putts Per Round6228.7129.7
    Par Breakers14120.85%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance11114.19%17.25%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore participated in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he won the title with a score of -10.
    • Moore's 1193 points last season ranked him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.791.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.041-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.039-2.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1100.015-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4140.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.349-3.423

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1469-70-67-70-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3973-72-70-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3570-75-65-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship171-67-69-67-10500
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

