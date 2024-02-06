Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.

Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 2.387. In that event, he finished eighth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.833. In that event, he finished 22nd.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.