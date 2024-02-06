Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Taylor Montgomery concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 aiming for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Montgomery has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 4.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 4.942 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery had a -0.515 mark that ranked 181st on TOUR. He ranked 185th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him second on TOUR, while he ranked first with a putts-per-round average of 27.38. He broke par 25.33% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|53.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|9.06%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
- With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 2.387. In that event, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.833. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|4.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|4.942
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
