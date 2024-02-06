PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Taylor Montgomery concluded the weekend at -6, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Montgomery has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 4.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 4.942 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 last season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranked 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery had a -0.515 mark that ranked 181st on TOUR. He ranked 185th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him second on TOUR, while he ranked first with a putts-per-round average of 27.38. He broke par 25.33% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8284.1
    Greens in Regulation %18562.96%53.22%
    Putts Per Round127.3827.5
    Par Breakers1325.33%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.89%9.06%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
    • With 823 points last season, Montgomery ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 13th in the field at 3.712. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 14th in the field at 2.387. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.833. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.206-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5152.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.278-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9194.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4774.942

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-67-73-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-66-76-311
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

