Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 77th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Buckley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -5.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (12th).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of +3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -0.709 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.400 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 (10th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.4 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley ranked 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
    • On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4289.9
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%48.15%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.1
    Par Breakers14920.57%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%16.20%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley last season played 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Buckley had his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Buckley's 754 points last season ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.130 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.584 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.419, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.611-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-1.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.535-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-2.400

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-69-72-68-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-78+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-77+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

