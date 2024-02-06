Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 77th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Buckley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -5.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (12th).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of +3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -0.709 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -2.400 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 (10th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.4 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley ranked 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|16.20%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley last season played 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Buckley had his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
- Buckley's 754 points last season ranked him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.130 mark ranked third in the field.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.584 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.419, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-2.400
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
