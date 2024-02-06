Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Buckley has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Buckley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of +3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Buckley is averaging -0.709 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.