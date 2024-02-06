J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 54th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Spaun has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Spaun's Recent Performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 0.017 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 149th on TOUR, while he ranked 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24. He broke par 21.73% of the time (104th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|76.30%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|9.26%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times (76.7%).
- Last season Spaun put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished sixth with a score of -6 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Spaun placed 69th in the FedExCup standings with 634 points last season.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking fifth in the field at 3.128.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.805 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.439 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|0.300
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.