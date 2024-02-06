Sungjae Im Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Im has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.