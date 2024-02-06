PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im will appear February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he took 66th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -2 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Im at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Im has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of -10.
    • Im finished sixth (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Im has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 2.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season, which ranked 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im sported a 0.095 mark (87th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 62nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 39th. He broke par 24.47% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3295.1
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%53.27%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.4
    Par Breakers2324.47%30.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%10.78%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Last season Im had his best performance at The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua. He shot -25 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Im's 1098 points last season ranked him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 7.034 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 4.607. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4670.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0950.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.279-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2071.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0492.499

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

