PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 23rd shooting -6 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Kim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 23rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.147 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season ranked 25th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.321 mark (44th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim registered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9286.3
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%61.70%
    Putts Per Round4628.5730.0
    Par Breakers11921.44%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%7.89%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of -22.
    • Kim placed 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1372 points last season.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.510. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.804. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.164, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4621.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3210.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-2.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6761.147

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2372-69-67-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.