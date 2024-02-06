Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he took 23rd shooting -6 in this tournament in 2023.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Kim finished 23rd (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.147 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season ranked 25th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.321 mark (44th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim registered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|296.9
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.89%
|61.70%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.94%
|7.89%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of -22.
- Kim placed 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1372 points last season.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.510. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.804. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.164, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.462
|1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.201
|1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.308
|-2.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.676
|1.147
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|15
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.