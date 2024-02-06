Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.510. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.804. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505. He finished second in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.164, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.