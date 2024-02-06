Doug Ghim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ghim has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.