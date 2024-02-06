PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Doug Ghim ended the weekend at -8, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Ghim has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 49th.
    • In 2023, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.914 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season ranked 50th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.174 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 171st. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119297.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %671.51%52.14%
    Putts Per Round17129.5829.9
    Par Breakers10821.68%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.77%10.26%

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
    • Ghim collected 345 points last season, ranking 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 4.992. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.635, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2471.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1740.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0930.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.218-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2971.914

    Ghim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6267-74-70-77+45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2769-70-74-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

