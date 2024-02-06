Doug Ghim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Doug Ghim ended the weekend at -8, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 seeking a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Ghim has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 49th.
- In 2023, Ghim missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 1.914 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 last season ranked 50th on TOUR, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.174 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 171st. He broke par 21.68% of the time (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|52.14%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|10.26%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and finished 12th in that event.
- Ghim collected 345 points last season, ranking 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.065 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 4.992. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.635, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|1.914
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|67-74-70-77
|+4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
