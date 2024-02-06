Shane Lowry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Shane Lowry hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Lowry's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +9.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lowry is averaging 2.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season (30th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 28th on TOUR with a mark of 0.461.
- On the greens, Lowry registered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 116th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 21.59% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|15.36%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry played 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Lowry had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
- Lowry collected 563 points last season, ranking 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.604. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 6.420. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.961), which ranked second in the field.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|2.793
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|69-69-71-68
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|68-68-65-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
