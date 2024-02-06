PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Shane Lowry hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Lowry's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +9.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Lowry's Recent Performances

    • Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lowry is averaging 2.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lowry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season (30th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 28th on TOUR with a mark of 0.461.
    • On the greens, Lowry registered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 116th on TOUR, while he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18. He broke par 21.59% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8306.2
    Greens in Regulation %12666.31%54.58%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.4
    Par Breakers11121.59%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17415.95%15.36%

    Lowry's Best Finishes

    • Lowry played 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Lowry had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Lowry collected 563 points last season, ranking 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.604. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 6.420. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.961), which ranked second in the field.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4080.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.461-1.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0671.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1141.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8222.793

    Lowry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-76+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1469-69-71-68-758
    February 23-26The Honda Classic568-68-65-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6772-70-80-71+54
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3577-69-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-72-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-69-74-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.