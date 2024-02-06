Shane Lowry Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.604. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.

Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 6.420. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.961), which ranked second in the field.