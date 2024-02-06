PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Seamus Power enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Power's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Power last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of -7.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.765 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Power is averaging -5.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a -0.354 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98300.0287.5
    Greens in Regulation %14865.45%68.95%
    Putts Per Round3828.5029.6
    Par Breakers9421.95%18.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9613.96%14.38%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -15.
    • Power earned 1133 points last season, which placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.080. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.034-0.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.354-1.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.139-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.202-2.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.046-5.860

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2071-71-66-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-70-67-69-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7272-74-76-78+123
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

