Seamus Power Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Seamus Power enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Power's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Power last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of -7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Seamus Power has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -2.765 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Power is averaging -5.860 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power had a -0.354 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|18.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|14.38%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -15.
- Power earned 1133 points last season, which placed him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.080. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-2.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-5.860
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.