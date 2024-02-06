Seamus Power Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.080. In that event, he finished 30th.

Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 2.601 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.677, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.