Scott Stallings Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.477. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Stallings produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.