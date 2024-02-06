Scott Stallings Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Scott Stallings will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 25th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Latest odds for Stallings at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Stallings has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of -8.
- In Stallings' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Stallings has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stallings is averaging 1.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Stallings .
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 (92nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.138.
- On the greens, Stallings delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.49, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|10.74%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Stallings' best performance came when he shot -26 and finished second at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Stallings ranked 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.477. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Stallings produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.919.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Stallings posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|1.187
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.