Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sami Valimaki enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 43rd-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 62nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 62nd.
- He has carded an average score of +4 over his last five appearances.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging -3.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|52.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|14.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot -3 and finished 43rd.
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Valimaki put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking 27th in the field at 1.379.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755 (he finished 76th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 60th in the field with a mark of -0.989 (he finished 76th in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.450). That ranked 53rd in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.822) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 76th in the field (he finished 76th in that tournament).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.619
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
