Sam Ryder Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting.