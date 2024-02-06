PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sam Ryder of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished 20th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryder has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -6.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -7.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.291 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 last season ranked 172nd on TOUR, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranked 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.484 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.30 putts per round (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3282.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.77%59.80%
    Putts Per Round1928.3029.5
    Par Breakers3423.87%28.43%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.91%10.46%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished third at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With 675 points last season, Ryder ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.230.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.441.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished 51st in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.385-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4841.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.036-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.493-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5560.291

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-68-69-71-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2071-70-70-68-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-72-69-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-71-69-71-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

