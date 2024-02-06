Sam Ryder Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sam Ryder of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished 20th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryder has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -6.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -7.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 282.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.291 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 last season ranked 172nd on TOUR, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranked 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.484 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.30 putts per round (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|282.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|59.80%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|10.46%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished third at the Valero Texas Open.
- With 675 points last season, Ryder ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.230.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.441.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked third in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|1.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|0.291
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.