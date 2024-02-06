Justin Lower Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.078. In that event, he finished fourth.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.181.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.898, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.