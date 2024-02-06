Justin Lower Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 43rd-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Lower has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -1 and finishing 50th.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -1.178 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -0.278 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season ranked 154th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.073 per round. Additionally, he ranked 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|12.35%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower took part in 35 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Lower's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished eighth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Lower ranked 104th in the FedExCup standings with 430 points last season.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.078. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.898, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|-0.278
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-69-71-72
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.