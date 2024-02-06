Sam Burns Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.935 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998 (he finished sixth in that event).

At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.041, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.