5H AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Burns enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 coming off a 10th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Burns' average finish has been 14th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Burns last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -11.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has earned three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Burns has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.314 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a -0.100 mark (129th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%43.57%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.6
    Par Breakers2124.62%30.70%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%7.89%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns played 26 tournaments last season, earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Burns put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Burns ranked 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1335 points last season.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.935 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.041, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2660.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1000.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.046-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5842.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7962.314

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-71-64-68-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
