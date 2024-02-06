Sam Burns Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Sam Burns enters the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 coming off a 10th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Burns at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Burns' average finish has been 14th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Burns last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of -11.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has earned three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.320 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.314 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Burns .
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a -0.100 mark (129th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|43.57%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|30.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|7.89%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns played 26 tournaments last season, earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Burns put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (five shots back of the winner).
- Burns ranked 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1335 points last season.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 3.935 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.041, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|2.314
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.