Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sahith Theegala of United States hits his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala placed 39th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Theegala's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Theegala finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.707 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.969 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 (134th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.175 per round. Additionally, he ranked 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 17th on TOUR last season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranked fifth. He broke par 23.74% of the time (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|75.19%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|28.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|13.33%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala participated in 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 83.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (26 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
- With 1065 points last season, Theegala finished 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.722 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 7.337. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.396 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|1.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|2.969
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.