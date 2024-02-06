Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.707 Strokes Gained: Putting.