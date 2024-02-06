PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sahith Theegala of United States hits his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Sahith Theegala of United States hits his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala placed 39th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Theegala's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Theegala finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.707 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.969 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 (134th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 69th on TOUR with an average of 0.175 per round. Additionally, he ranked 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.94%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 17th on TOUR last season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranked fifth. He broke par 23.74% of the time (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9297.7
    Greens in Regulation %15864.94%75.19%
    Putts Per Round528.0429.5
    Par Breakers3723.74%28.52%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.26%13.33%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala participated in 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 83.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (26 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Theegala's two wins came when he shot -21 at the Fortinet Championship.
    • With 1065 points last season, Theegala finished 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.722 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 7.337. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.396 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1390.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1750.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.267-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4851.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7882.969

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3972-70-68-71-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational671-68-68-66-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1472-70-72-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.