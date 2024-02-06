PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

    S.H. Kim enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Kim is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a -0.435 mark (174th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 49th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36308.7299.9
    Greens in Regulation %18263.36%50.93%
    Putts Per Round928.1427.8
    Par Breakers9821.82%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.66%16.67%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 61.8%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • With 546 points last season, Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.676.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.568). That ranked third in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4120.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.435-1.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2101.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2781.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4661.398

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-73-71-68-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6368-73-70-71+24
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

