S.H. Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.676.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.568). That ranked third in the field.