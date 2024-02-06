S.H. Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
S.H. Kim enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 31st-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kim is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a -0.435 mark (174th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 49th last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked ninth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|16.67%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 61.8%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- With 546 points last season, Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.417. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.676.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.568). That ranked third in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|-1.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|1.398
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-73-71-68
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.