Ryan Moore Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ryan Moore of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore seeks a better result in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Moore's average finish has been 55th, and his average score -3, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Moore's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -19.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 274.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.522.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranked 74th. He broke par 21.69% of the time (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|274.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|8.52%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Last season Moore took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
- Moore accumulated 201 points last season, which placed him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Moore produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore put up his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.745. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.574, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|1.954
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.