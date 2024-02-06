Ryan Moore Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Moore has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -19.

Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 274.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.