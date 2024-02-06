Ryan Fox Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox hits the course in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Fox is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.029 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|18.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox took part in 11 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Fox's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -7 and finished 12th.
- Fox accumulated 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.029
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|73-73-71-67
|-4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.