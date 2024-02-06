Ryan Fox Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five events, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.

Fox has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.