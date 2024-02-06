Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Ryan Brehm of the United States lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm will appear February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his most recent tournament he finished 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -7 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Brehm has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +12.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Brehm has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Brehm is averaging 2.383 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th, while his 49% driving accuracy average ranked 187th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm ranked 184th on TOUR with an average of -0.554 per round. Additionally, he ranked 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
- On the greens, Brehm delivered a 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.51, and he ranked 173rd by breaking par 19.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|17.04%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 33 tournaments).
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 27.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Brehm's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -6 and finished 14th in that event.
- Brehm's 155 points last season placed him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.233 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 4.235. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.680, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked 14th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-2.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|2.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-1.510
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-74-64-69
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.