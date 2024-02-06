Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where his 2.233 mark ranked 35th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 4.235. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.680, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).