Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is MacIntyre's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 2.964 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|52.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|15.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- Last season MacIntyre played three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season MacIntyre put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.531. In that event, he finished second.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.208, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.178) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked second in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.964
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.