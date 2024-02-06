PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Rickie Fowler hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 47th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Fowler's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -11, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Fowler finished 10th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Fowler has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of -4.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -7.046 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season ranked 77th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked seventh on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.740, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.11%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1293.7
    Greens in Regulation %7068.11%45.68%
    Putts Per Round4028.5230.6
    Par Breakers1624.94%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%14.51%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times (92.6%).
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of -38.
    • With 1732 points last season, Fowler ranked ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571. He finished 34th in that event.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he produced a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.126-2.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7400.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2690.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.290-4.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.426-7.046

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1071-66-67-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-75-69-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-73-73-73-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

