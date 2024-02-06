Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 47th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Fowler's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -11, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Fowler finished 10th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Fowler's Recent Performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Fowler has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of -4.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -7.046 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 last season ranked 77th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked seventh on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.740, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.11%.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 40th. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|45.68%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|14.51%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times (92.6%).
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of -38.
- With 1732 points last season, Fowler ranked ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571. He finished 34th in that event.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he produced a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-2.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-4.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-7.046
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.