Peter Malnati Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he produced a 1.829 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he produced a 6.117 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.