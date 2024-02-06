Peter Malnati Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Peter Malnati carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trying for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Malnati's average finish has been 65th, and his average score +3, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -10 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging 0.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.312.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 23rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranked 12th. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|11.57%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he shot -18 and finished ninth.
- Malnati's 354 points last season ranked him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he produced a 1.829 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he produced a 6.117 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-0.400
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|43
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.