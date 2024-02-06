Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Patton Kizzire of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire looks to perform better in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kizzire has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 45th.
- Kizzire missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.658 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 last season, which ranked 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 90th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with an average of -0.029 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 117th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 23.39% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|8.19%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire participated in 33 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times (57.6%).
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot -3 and finished 10th.
- With 303 points last season, Kizzire ranked 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.916. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.319, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|3.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|3.658
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.