Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.916. He missed the cut in that event.

Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.319, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.