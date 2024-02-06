Nick Taylor Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor placed second in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Taylor's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -10, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Taylor finished second (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 1.642 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 (128th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.7 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.370.
- On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|11.42%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor took part in 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -23 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Taylor compiled 1463 points last season, which placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.355, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked second in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|0.762
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|300
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.