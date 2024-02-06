PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor placed second in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Taylor's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -10, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Taylor finished second (with a score of -17) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 1.642 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 (128th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.7 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.370.
    • On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance155293.7291.5
    Greens in Regulation %14465.59%58.95%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.9
    Par Breakers6222.82%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%11.42%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor took part in 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -23 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Taylor compiled 1463 points last season, which placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.355, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.123-1.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3701.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.181-1.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2411.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.6700.762

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open266-69-67-65-17300
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC69-79+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1072-70-69-70-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1569-71-70-71-749
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

