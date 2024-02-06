Nick Taylor Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished 19th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.355, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).