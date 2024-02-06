Nick Hardy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy placed 42nd in the WM Phoenix Open in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hardy has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -8 and finishing 42nd.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 39th.
- Hardy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 1.243 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season, which ranked 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|73.39%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|27.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|11.40%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -12 and finished 13th.
- With 868 points last season, Hardy ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.016. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.564, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|1.243
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.