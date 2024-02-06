Nick Hardy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837. He missed the cut in that event.

Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.016. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.564, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.