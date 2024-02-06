PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy placed 42nd in the WM Phoenix Open in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hardy has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2021), posting a score of -8 and finishing 42nd.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 39th.
    • Hardy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 1.243 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season, which ranked 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2299.5
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%73.39%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.7
    Par Breakers8022.41%27.19%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%11.40%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot -12 and finished 13th.
    • With 868 points last season, Hardy ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.016. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.564, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2211.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-1.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0480.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1441.243

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.