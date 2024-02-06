PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Nate Lashley placed 61st in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lashley has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Lashley finished 61st (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Lashley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 2.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 81st on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 23.00% of the time (55th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124297.4295.2
    Greens in Regulation %2269.73%57.41%
    Putts Per Round11229.1028.8
    Par Breakers5523.00%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.67%11.85%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Lashley's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • Lashley compiled 455 points last season, which ranked him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.094 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.308, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1050.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0631.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0741.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3512.244

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6171-70-72-72+15
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2069-73-70-67-543
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open371-65-67-69-1693
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.