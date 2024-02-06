Nate Lashley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Nate Lashley placed 61st in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, shooting a +1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 8-11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last four trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lashley has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 27th.
- Lashley finished 61st (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Lashley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 2.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 81st on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 23.00% of the time (55th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|11.85%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Lashley compiled 455 points last season, which ranked him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.094 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.308, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|2.244
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|61
|71-70-72-72
|+1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.