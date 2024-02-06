Nate Lashley Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five events, Lashley has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five appearances.

Nate Lashley has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has an average of 1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.