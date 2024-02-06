Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Min Woo Lee concluded the weekend at -3, good for a 43rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 aiming for an improved score.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Lee's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|50.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|13.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee participated in 13 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot -5 and finished fifth in that event.
- Lee placed 112th in the FedExCup standings with 399 points last season.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking in the field at 2.039. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.745 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.773
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
