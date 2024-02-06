Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.464. In that event, he finished sixth.

Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking in the field at 2.039. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.455.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.745 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.