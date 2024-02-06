Michael Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Michael Kim will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 37th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last two trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kim has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 41st.
- Kim finished 58th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2021).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.224 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|12.22%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -13 and finished fifth in that event.
- Kim collected 563 points last season, ranking 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 5.294 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|1.695
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.