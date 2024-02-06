Michael Kim Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 5.294 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).