Max Homa Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Max Homa enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 66th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Homa at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -9.
    • Homa last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of -3.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Homa has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • Max Homa has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 4.782 in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 last season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 62nd, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.475 mark (26th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked sixth last season, while he averaged 28.12 putts per round (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance62304.8301.7
    Greens in Regulation %10566.86%57.02%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.9
    Par Breakers826.55%26.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.98%11.11%

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Homa last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -15 at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Homa's 2128 points last season placed him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 4.864 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.383. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa delivered his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.676. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3172.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4751.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2331.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.612-0.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.6384.782

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3969-69-71-72-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational264-68-69-68-15315
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-71-71-72-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship672-72-67-69-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

