Max Homa Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Max Homa enters play February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 66th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last four appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -9.
- Homa last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of -3.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- Max Homa has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 4.782 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 last season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 62nd, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.475 mark (26th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked sixth last season, while he averaged 28.12 putts per round (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|57.02%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|26.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|11.11%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season, one of Homa's two wins came when he shot -15 at The Genesis Invitational.
- Homa's 2128 points last season placed him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 4.864 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.383. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa delivered his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.676. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.329, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|1.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|4.782
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|315
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.