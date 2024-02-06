Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.342 mark ranked 25th in the field.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.480. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.623.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.547, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.