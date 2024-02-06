Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy will compete in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 39th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- McNealy has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
McNealy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, McNealy has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- McNealy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of -0.743 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 last season ranked 188th on TOUR, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy sported a -0.269 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 184th with a 63.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy registered a 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him first on TOUR, while he ranked third with a putts-per-round average of 27.97. He broke par 20.55% of the time (150th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|13.58%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- Last season McNealy played 21 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season McNealy's best performance came when he shot +1 and finished 36th at the Valspar Championship.
- McNealy placed 109th in the FedExCup standings with 414 points last season.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.342 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.480. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.623.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.547, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|-0.743
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.