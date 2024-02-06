Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Matthew NeSmith struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- NeSmith's average finish has been seventh, and his average score -16, over his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- NeSmith missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, NeSmith has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging 0.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -2.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 (99th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith ranked 56th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.245, while he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.47%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, while he averaged 29.65 putts per round (177th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.1
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.47%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.65
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|148
|20.59%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.93%
|11.73%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- Last season NeSmith participated in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 58.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 15th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- NeSmith's 642 points last season placed him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.597. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600. He finished 35th in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.245
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.130
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.091
|-2.571
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-75-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.