Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.597. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600. He finished 35th in that event.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.