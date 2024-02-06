PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matt Wallace of England looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona trying for better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Wallace has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.945 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.609 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 72nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.172, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.62%.
    • On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance79302.7300.3
    Greens in Regulation %16364.62%58.50%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.5
    Par Breakers16520.11%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance14114.81%11.76%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Wallace ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings with 548 points last season.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.939 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.908.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.423-2.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.172-1.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2280.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0302.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.052-0.609

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-76+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2967-68-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

