Matt Wallace Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 53rd.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.

Matt Wallace has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.945 Strokes Gained: Putting.