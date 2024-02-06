Matt Wallace Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matt Wallace of England looks on from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona trying for better results February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Wallace has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Wallace missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Wallace has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 2.945 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -0.609 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season, which ranked 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace ranked 72nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.172, while he ranked 163rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.62%.
- On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 104th on TOUR last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th. He broke par 20.11% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|58.50%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|11.76%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Wallace ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings with 548 points last season.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.939 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.908.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|-2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|2.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-0.609
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|67-68-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.