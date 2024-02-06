Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.874. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.906.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.254), which ranked fifth in the field.