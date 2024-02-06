Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matt Kuchar looks for a higher finish in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 32nd shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kuchar has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 25th.
- Kuchar last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 32nd with a score of -4.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -1.973 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -1.345 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season, which ranked 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.035.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|6.75%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -25 and finished second.
- With 695 points last season, Kuchar finished 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.874. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.906.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.254), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|-1.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|-1.345
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-67-71-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-71-67
|-10
|89
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.