Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Fitzpatrick has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.