Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    When he hits the links February 8-11, Matt Fitzpatrick will try to build upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 29th at TPC Scottsdale.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Fitzpatrick finished 29th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.527 in his past five tournaments.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 11th on TOUR last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1301.1
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%55.23%
    Putts Per Round1328.2229.3
    Par Breakers1924.81%29.08%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%11.11%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Fitzpatrick ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1049 points last season.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 5.013. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick put up his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-1.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2380.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.525-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.921-0.527

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-71-73-65-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

