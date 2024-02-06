Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links February 8-11, Matt Fitzpatrick will try to build upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 29th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Fitzpatrick finished 29th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (12th) in that victory a year ago.
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.527 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.053.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 11th on TOUR last season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|11.11%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Fitzpatrick ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1049 points last season.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 5.013. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick put up his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|-0.527
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.