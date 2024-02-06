Martin Laird Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five appearances, Laird finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Laird has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.