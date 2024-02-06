Martin Laird Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Martin Laird missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after a better outcome February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Laird has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -8.
- Laird missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Laird's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Laird has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -3.225 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR with an average of -0.042 per round. Additionally, he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Laird delivered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|52.14%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|11.97%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Last season Laird played 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Laird's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Laird ranked 114th in the FedExCup standings with 391 points last season.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking 12th in the field at 2.315.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird put up his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.272. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.418), which ranked third in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|-1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-3.225
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-72-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.