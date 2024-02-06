Luke List Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that event.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.142. In that event, he finished 18th.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.002, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.