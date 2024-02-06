Luke List Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Luke List hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 26th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, List has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -7.
- In 2023, List missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
List's Recent Performances
- List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- List has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -1.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season, which ranked ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 189th on TOUR last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|11.70%
List's Best Finishes
- List took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 61.3%.
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 309 points last season, List finished 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that event.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.142. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.002, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|0.843
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.