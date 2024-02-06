PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Luke List hits the links February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 26th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for List at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, List has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2023, List missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.

    List's Recent Performances

    • List has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • List has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -1.259 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season, which ranked ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a 0.267 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 189th on TOUR last season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranked 180th. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3298.1
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%74.27%
    Putts Per Round18029.7129.6
    Par Breakers6922.67%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%11.70%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 61.3%.
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot -26 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 309 points last season, List finished 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.979. He finished 18th in that event.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List produced his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.142. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.002, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6410.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2671.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.123-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.623-1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1640.843

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

