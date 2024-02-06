Lee Hodges Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he put up a 2.779 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.