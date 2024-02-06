Lee Hodges Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Lee Hodges of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Lee Hodges finished the weekend at -3, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a higher finish.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging -5.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR with an average of 0.180 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|11.11%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges played 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
- Hodges collected 1052 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he put up a 2.779 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|-1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-2.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|-2.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|-5.286
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.