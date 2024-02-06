PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Lee Hodges of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, Lee Hodges finished the weekend at -3, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (26th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (12th).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging -5.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR with an average of 0.180 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3298.5
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%59.03%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.1
    Par Breakers17719.63%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%11.11%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges played 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
    • Hodges collected 1052 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he put up a 2.779 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.245-1.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1800.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-2.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.165-2.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.431-5.286

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

