Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting E at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Griffin has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
- With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Griffin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -1.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|13.89%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin participated in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished 13th at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Griffin collected 85 points last season, placing 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.862 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099. He finished 66th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked 13th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|-1.702
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.