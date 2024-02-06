PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Lanto Griffin will compete February 8-11 in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting E at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Griffin at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Griffin has played the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
    • With numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (26th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (12th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Griffin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Lanto Griffin has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging -1.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3297.9
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%52.16%
    Putts Per Round16229.5129.4
    Par Breakers17519.69%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%13.89%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin participated in 19 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished 13th at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Griffin collected 85 points last season, placing 207th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.862 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099. He finished 66th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.149-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.405-1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.080-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0410.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.295-1.702

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71E--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-70-69-69-749
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6668-69-77-68-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.