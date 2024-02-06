Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.862 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.099. He finished 66th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.