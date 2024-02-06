Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts after a par putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He took 23rd at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2023.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kitayama finished 23rd (with a score of -6) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 2.74 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in field), 9.588 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (12th).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished in the top 20 once.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -3.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 last season, which ranked 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranked 49th, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranked 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 49th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.285, while he ranked 183rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.27%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 133rd last season, while he averaged 28.85 putts per round (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|70.47%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|11.40%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 56.5%.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he won the title with a score of -9.
- Kitayama accumulated 1216 points last season, which placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357. He finished second in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.618, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|2.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-3.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|0.685
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.