Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357. He finished second in that tournament.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.618, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.